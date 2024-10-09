Applying to US: Understanding the US student visa

Ankur Nyati, President of upGrad Abroad, says The demand has always been there. Last year, the US issued a record 1,40,000 student visas. In fact, year after year, there has been a steady increase in the number of students applying for US visas as they want to carve a global career via the best education route.
- Choose a Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP)-approved school in the United States and apply.
- Upon acceptance, the school registers you in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) and issues a Form I-20.
- This is a mandatory $350 fee for receiving your SEVIS-generated Form I-20, required for your visa interview.
- Only credit cards are acceptable (international transactions should be available)
- Complete the standard US non-immigrant visa application form, also known as the Non-immigrant Visa Electronic Application (DS-160) form. Please note your Application ID.
- After submission, a confirmation page with a CEAC barcode will be generated. Save this for scheduling your visa appointment.
Ayaachi, says, "The visa process is fairly simple. First, you need to complete a DS-160 form, which requires basic information about your work and education. The next step, securing an appointment, is the most challenging part of the process, especially if you are running late. Since it operates on a first-come, first-served basis, you need to keep an eye out for available slots. Once you secure a slot, you attend an interview at the consulate, where they verify your documents, and you are all set."
- Use the CEAC barcode to book an appointment at a US Embassy or Consulate. It is a barcode starting with AA followed by 8 digits. Keep looking for available slots.
- Pay the visa application fee and prepare required documents, including your I-20 form, DS-160 confirmation page, passport, and photos.
The Visa fee can be paid via:
- Cash: Over the Counter (Axis Bank and Citibank)
- UPI through VFS
- Credit/Debit Card
Note: It can take up to 24 hours from the time of payment for your receipt to be activated.
Tarun Joshi, a student, says, "Start early, be prepared, and don't hesitate to ask for help from your university's international student office!"
- Present your Form I-20 and demonstrate your intention to study and return to India after your studies.
- Be ready to provide additional documentation if requested.
Yukti, a student, says, "The visa application process was nerve-wracking, but I meticulously gathered all necessary documents (acceptance letter, I-20, proof of funds) and completed the DS-160 form with a mix of anticipation and apprehension. Although the visa interview was daunting, I remained composed and conveyed my passion for studying in the US."
- Upon approval, plan your travel to the United States. Comply with the terms of your F-1 visa at all times to maintain your status.