Applying to US: Understanding the US student visa

- Complete the standard US non-immigrant visa application form, also known as the Non-immigrant Visa Electronic Application (DS-160) form. Please note your Application ID.

- After submission, a confirmation page with a CEAC barcode will be generated. Save this for scheduling your visa appointment.

Ayaachi, says, "The visa process is fairly simple. First, you need to complete a DS-160 form, which requires basic information about your work and education. The next step, securing an appointment, is the most challenging part of the process, especially if you are running late. Since it operates on a first-come, first-served basis, you need to keep an eye out for available slots. Once you secure a slot, you attend an interview at the consulate, where they verify your documents, and you are all set."