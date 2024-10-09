Applying to US: Understanding the US student visa

We list a step-by-step application process with the help of upGrad Abroad and simplified the process for you
Let's take a look
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Ankur Nyati, President of upGrad Abroad, says The demand has always been there. Last year, the US issued a record 1,40,000 student visas. In fact, year after year, there has been a steady increase in the number of students applying for US visas as they want to carve a global career via the best education route. 

1. STEP 1. Apply to a SEVP-approved school

Sample
Sample(Pic: Wikipedia)

- Choose a Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP)-approved school in the United States and apply.

 - Upon acceptance, the school registers you in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) and issues a Form I-20.

2. STEP 2. Pay the SEVIS I-901 fee

Only credit cards, please
Only credit cards, please(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- This is a mandatory $350 fee for receiving your SEVIS-generated Form I-20, required for your visa interview.

- Only credit cards are acceptable (international transactions should be available)

3. STEP 3. Fill DS-160 form

Fill it...
Fill it...(Pic: From mentioned website)

- Complete the standard US non-immigrant visa application form, also known as the Non-immigrant Visa Electronic Application (DS-160) form. Please note your Application ID.

- After submission, a confirmation page with a CEAC barcode will be generated. Save this for scheduling your visa appointment.

Ayaachi, says, "The visa process is fairly simple. First, you need to complete a DS-160 form, which requires basic information about your work and education. The next step, securing an appointment, is the most challenging part of the process, especially if you are running late. Since it operates on a first-come, first-served basis, you need to keep an eye out for available slots. Once you secure a slot, you attend an interview at the consulate, where they verify your documents, and you are all set."

4. STEP 4. Visa slot-booking

Have you?
Have you?(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- Use the CEAC barcode to book an appointment at a US Embassy or Consulate. It is a barcode starting with AA followed by 8 digits. Keep looking for available slots. 

- Pay the visa application fee and prepare required documents, including your I-20 form, DS-160 confirmation page, passport, and photos.

The Visa fee can be paid via:

- Cash: Over the Counter (Axis Bank and Citibank)

- UPI through VFS

- Credit/Debit Card

Note: It can take up to 24 hours from the time of payment for your receipt to be activated.

Tarun Joshi, a student, says, "Start early, be prepared, and don't hesitate to ask for help from your university's international student office!"

5. STEP 5. Visa interview

Talk straight
Talk straight(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- Present your Form I-20 and demonstrate your intention to study and return to India after your studies.

- Be ready to provide additional documentation if requested.

Yukti, a student, says, "The visa application process was nerve-wracking, but I meticulously gathered all necessary documents (acceptance letter, I-20, proof of funds) and completed the DS-160 form with a mix of anticipation and apprehension. Although the visa interview was daunting, I remained composed and conveyed my passion for studying in the US."

6. STEP 6. Visa approval

Approved!
Approved!(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- Upon approval, plan your travel to the United States. Comply with the terms of your F-1 visa at all times to maintain your status.

US
Student Visa

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com