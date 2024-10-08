"Withdraw circular on randomisation of practical exam centres for PU students": MLC Shashil G Namoshi

Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from North East Teachers Constituency Shashil G Namoshi has requested the government to withdraw the circular with regards to the randomisation in practical examination of the PUC (Pre-University Certificate) second-year course.

Namoshi has written a letter to the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa which was released to the press on Monday, October 7, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

In the said letter, Namoshi has stated that under this randomisation, the students, though the PU colleges in which they have studied have well-equipped laboratories, will have to go to different exam centers in distant places for practical examinations.

It has been said in the letter that the students will face hardship due to this new system as they have to travel 15-20 kilometres from their native for appearing the exams.

If they miss the exam, there would be no chance for them to reappear.

If the practical exams were conducted in the colleges in which they studied, if their colleges had well-equipped laboratories, they could do well in the exams without any problems, stated The New Indian Express report.

The department can allot the students to other centres if their colleges do not having laboratories, Namoshi said. Considering the difficulties of the students if randomisation of practical examinations is adopted, the government should withdraw the circular, BJP's Namoshi requested.