UDFA calls for nationwide black ribbon protests in solidarity with hunger strike of Kolkata junior doctors

The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) in solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF) will organise a nationwide black ribbon protest on October 10, informed a press release from UDFA which was released today, Tuesday, October 8.

This is in solidarity with the hunger strike launched by the junior doctors in Kolkata. "We are deeply concerned about the delay in justice and the ongoing threats faced by doctors across the country," the press release stated.

They highlighted for demand which include:

1) Justice for Abhaya (name changed), the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata

2) Enhanced safety measures for healthcare workers against violence

3) Eradication of intimidation and threat culture

4) Healthcare reforms which improve the conditions of doctors and patients as well

"The Black Ribbon Protest will serve as a symbol of our collective resolve to fight for justice and the safety of our healthcare community. The voices of healthcare professionals must be heard, and we call upon the government to take immediate steps to address these issues," stated the press release, urging all doctors across the nation to join UDFA in their nationwide black ribbon protests.