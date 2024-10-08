Two North Bengal Medical College, Darjeeling, professors begin symbolic fast to support doctors on indefinite hunger strike

Two professors from the North Bengal Medical College (NBMC), Darjeeling, have begun their symbolic fast from today, Tuesday, October 8, in solidarity with two junior doctors or the same college who are currently on indefinite hunger strike, as part of the RG Kar movement where medical professionals are seeking justice, security and better workplace so that they are able to deliver better patient care across the state.

These two professors are Prof Spandan Bhadury, Professor, Department of Medicine and Prof Dipanjan Bandyopadhyay, Professor and Head, Department of Medicine. The duo addressed a letter to the principal of NBMC regarding the same.

This symbolic fast started at 10 am today, Tuesday, October 8 to offer "moral, ethical and emotional support" to the students who are on an indefinite hunger strike from their college.

"We assure you that our departmental responsibilities shall be taken care of by our colleagues, during this period of fasting," stated the letter addressed to the principal.