The American academic dream: Why Indian students flock to the USA

Recently, at the US consulate in Hyderabad, 10,000 visa slots were filled within five minutes, leaving many students stranded and prompting the Consulate to extend the student visa season by two weeks.

This situation underscores the academic ‘American Dream’ pursued by numerous Indian students aspiring to study abroad. “Studying here has always been a dream of mine, and I'm incredibly excited to finally be here,” says Yukta Kulkarni, who is pursuing an MS in Construction Management at Northeastern University, Boston.

What makes the American academic dream so compelling? What does America offer that is so enticing to international students?

Allure of the Academic ‘Dream’

The American academic dream is a compelling pursuit for many students worldwide, particularly those from India. The US offers an array of opportunities that are difficult to find elsewhere, making it an attractive destination for higher education. Several factors contribute to this allure, including the presence of top-tier universities, a robust alumni network, and a prestigious global reputation. Students and experts point to these factors as the primary reasons for choosing the USA for their studies.

“I have always had my eyes on the USA because it is at the forefront of technology, making it ideal for my field of interest. It is the land of the best opportunities—university opportunities, startup opportunities, networking opportunities, and more,” says Ayaachi Jha, who recently gained admission to the University of Chicago for a master's programme.

Echoing Ayaachi’s sentiment, Tarun Joshi, pursuing his MS in Engineering Management from Northeastern University, Boston says, “Was confident and resolute in my decision to choose the USA.”

The growing numbers

The popularity of the USA as a global study destination has been unwavering and continues to grow. According to Oxford International’s Student Global Mobility Index of 2022, a remarkable 69% of respondents preferred the USA for their higher education. This trend is particularly pronounced among Indian students, with enrolment in US universities surging by 35% in the 2022-23 academic year.

In an interview with EdexLive, the Spokesperson at the US Consulate General Hyderabad states, “Each year for the past three years, Indian students have been travelling to the United States in record numbers to pursue higher education. The United States welcomes all international students and is proud to be the destination of choice for Indian students.”

The world leader

America’s reputation as a global leader extends beyond politics and technology to the realm of academia. The country is home to some of the world's most prestigious universities, known for their rigorous academic standards, cutting-edge research, and extensive resources.

“The USA is considered the world leader in tech and innovation and adhering to democratic values. For decades, the country has been known as a land of opportunities, and the success of the Indian diaspora in the USA reinforces this notion. Indian students are naturally attracted to the ‘American Dream.’ The US education system caters to students of all levels and disciplines, offering highly-ranked institutions, leading research, multicultural classrooms, and excellent job opportunities,” notes Ankur Nyati, President of upGrad Abroad.

The USA is home to some of the best universities in the world, consistently ranking high in global assessments. Institutions such as the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Stanford University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) frequently appear in the top 10 of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. In the 2024 rankings, eight out of the top 10 universities were American, including Harvard University and the University of Chicago.

Similarly, the QS World University Rankings for 2024 list MIT, Stanford University, and Harvard University in the top five. These universities are renowned for their strong academic performance, favourable faculty-to-student ratios, and stellar international reputations. The prestige of these institutions is a significant draw for students worldwide, promising a world-class education and unparalleled career opportunities.

Networking: The global reach

One of the most valuable aspects of studying in the USA is the extensive alumni network that students can tap into. These networks provide opportunities for mentorship, internships, and job placements, creating a supportive environment for both academic and professional growth. Connecting with leading professionals in their fields, students can leverage these networks for internships, placements, and support.

Ayaachi Jha, who plans to return to India and start a business, believes this network will be invaluable for his future plans.

The relationships and connections formed during their time at American universities often lead to lifelong professional and personal support systems. This global reach is a unique advantage, offering students the ability to collaborate and engage with peers and mentors from around the world.

Consulate support

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti recently announced that President Joe Biden has ordered the US embassy and consulates in India to prioritise Indian student visas. This comes as other countries tighten their student immigration laws. Despite the high demand for visa slots, the consulate has adapted to help students secure appointments, extending student (F/M/J) visa slots from mid-May to mid-August. This flexibility will continue in the coming years.

“The United States strongly supports educational exchanges with India. We believe our educational ties benefit both countries and build the foundation for the next generation of engagement. We believe that our strong education ties create benefits and advantages for both countries that endure long after degrees are awarded,” states the Consulate.