RGNUL: Hunger strike ends due to deteriorating health of students; protests continue

Students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, Punjab have been protesting for the past 17 days, demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Jai Shankar Singh. The agitation began following an incident on September 22, when the VC allegedly made inappropriate and derogatory comments during an unannounced visit to the girls’ hostel.

In response to the incident, students initiated an in-campus protest on September 22, which escalated with a hunger strike starting on October 6. Though the hunger strike ended after 24 hours, owing to serious health concerns of students, the protest is still on.

Speaking to one of the students who was a part of hunger strike, he mentioned that many students started feeling headache and bodyache during the strike.

An anonymous student confirming to EdexLive said, “Although we have withdrawn our hunger strike, our protest is still on. Our primary demand of the VC's resignation is yet to be met, and we will not stop until it is fulfilled.”

According to a statement released by the student body, the university’s registrar and dean of academics, along with faculty members, met with the protesting students, yesterday, Monday, October 7. The students requested that the vice-chancellor himself address their concerns during the meeting, but he refused to participate.

The statement released by the student community of RGNUL read, “The protesting student community of RGNUL was addressed by the Registrar and the Dean of Academics, along with the faculty in the seminar hall on 07.10.2024. At the very outset of the meeting, the protesting students forwarded the request of the students on Hunger Strike to have the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor address the student community.”

Further, the statement mentioned, “However, despite student community requests and faculty requests, the Vice Chancellor refused to meet the student community. Regardless, the negotiations took place between the Dean, along with the faculty, and the student community.”

However, the students and faculty reached a mutual agreement on a few demands, which also led to the withdrawal of the hunger strike.

Inappropriate conversation

Allegations have emerged of inappropriate conversations initiated by the VC with the female students during the ongoing protests. An anonymous source informed EdexLive about the conversation that ensued between a female student and VC on October 6.

As per the source, the vice-chancellor had made unsettling remarks about female students from the third and fourth years, including inviting one student and several others to his residence for dialogue, despite the reluctance of students.

In one instance, during a phone conversation, the VC allegedly remarked, “Akele thodi bulaya hai?" which translates to "I haven't called you alone.”

Students remain steadfast in their demand for the VC's resignation, stating that they will continue protesting until their concerns are fully addressed.

The student body of RGNUL is also looking forward for a meeting today, October 8, discussing their next steps.