IMA writes to Health Minister for timely conduct of NEET-PG counselling process; asks for normalised scores' declaration

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, for the timely conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 counselling process.

The counselling process is held up due to the ongoing Supreme Court case.

The letter dated today, Tuesday, October 8, stated that the delay in the counselling process is leading NEET PG candidates to worry and feel anxious.

"This situation is also impacting the functioning of healthcare institutions, as the timely induction of postgraduate students is crucial to ensure the availability of medical professionals in hospitals and medical colleges," stated the letter.

The association requests the ministry's intervention and impores it to search for possible solutions to ensure that the medical student's future is not affected adversely.

"The prolonged delay could lead to significant disruptions in the academic calendar, affecting the overall training and deployment of specialist doctors in the country at a time when the healthcare system is already under pressure," the letter states.