"I feel humiliated; all allegations baseless": Chief Warden of IIIT Basara speaks; TSAS lends support

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), commonly known as the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basara in Telangana’s Nirmal district, has released an official statement addressing recent allegations against Sridhar Aakula, a faculty member and Chief Warden responsible for over 9,000 students.

“The university will take necessary action against those involved in making baseless vague allegations against the university and tarnishing the reputation of the institution with false information,” read the statement released yesterday, Monday, October 7.

This response comes after the Telangana State Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribe (SC/ST) Commission, led by Chairman Bakki Venkataiah, along with his team visited the campus on October 4 to address student grievances, which included complaints about poor infrastructure and inadequate mess facilities.

Subsequently, the commission ordered the removal of Sridhar from his position.

However, the Telangana Students Association for Solidarity (TSAS) came out in defence of Sridhar.

In a statement issued on the same day, TSAS highlighted that the university has only four caretakers for 9,000 students, a situation Sridhar has been attempting to address since his appointment. "Mr. Sridhar has been actively requesting additional caretakers, with documented evidence in the form of letters and emails," the association noted.

TSAS President Aakash Yadav believes there is a political agenda behind the accusations. Speaking to EdexLive, he commented, “There is a deliberate attempt to shift blame from Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana to the Chief Warden Sridhar.”

Today, Tuesday, October 8, TSAS released a statement mentioning, “According to TSAS, Mr. Sridhar has been a responsible and committed official who has worked diligently for the welfare of the students and the smooth functioning of the university. TSAS President Aakash Yadav has reiterated that the allegations attempting to shift blame onto Mr. Sridhar are politically motivated and lack any substantial basis.”

The statement further mentioned that “TSAS believes that the attempts to scapegoat the Chief Warden are part of a deliberate effort to shield the Vice-Chancellor from scrutiny. The organization insists that the focus should remain on investigating the allegations against Prof. V. Venkata Ramana, rather than diverting attention to other individuals who have been playing a supportive role in the administration.”

Furthermore, EdexLive reached out to the chief warden to gain some insights regarding the same issue. In response to the accusations, Sridhar expressed his disappointment. "I was never informed about the SC/ST Commission’s visit. I was humiliated in front of other faculty members and students, which is entirely unfair," he said. "All the allegations, including those related to sexual harassment, are false and baseless," emphasised the Chief warden