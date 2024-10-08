Doctors' association calls for nationwide protests, symbolic hunger strike on October 9

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), in a press release dated October 7, showed solidarity with the protesting junior doctors of Kolkata and West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF).

After conducting an emergency general body meeting on October 7 with all Resident Doctors Association (RDAs) of the country, the association called for a nationwide protest and symbolic hunger strike on October 9, 2024.

It goes on to state that in the past few months, the esclating number of violence against healthcare professionals as been "distressing". This is despite assurances from the Supreme Court of India and the establishment of the National Task Force and other committees.

"This ongoing violence highlights the urgent need for stronger protective measures and central legislation dedicated to safeguarding healthcare professionals," stated the press release.

FAIMA has called upon all medical associations to join the protest.

As October 9 marks two months since the fateful day, Dr Suvrankar Dutta, President of FAIMA, informed EdexLive that it has been decided to hold nationwide protests to show support and further strengthen the cause. "We have urged all of the medical associations in the country to show their solidarity to the cause. The ongoing strike has been continuing for more than 50 hours, yet the government has been successfully turning a blind eye to our cause. We shall not stop here," said Dutta.

To mark the completion of two months with no hint of justice in sight for the protesting doctors, Dr Dutta informed that they will be rallying and protesting, accompanied by candle marches and black-ribbon protests by the nation's doctors.

On inquiring what would be their next course of action, he told EdexLive that if the government does not pay any heed, and the current plan fails, they will be compelled to escalate the protests unless the demands are met.

"We further emphasize that should any harm come to our colleagues in West Bengal, FAIMA will be compelled to escalate our protests, with the full responsibility for any escalation or disruption of services, resting entirely on the shoulders of the West Bengal government," the press release informed.

Seven Kolkata doctors are currently on a hunger strike and will remain so till their demands are met, especially the demand for justice for Abhaya (name changed) the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata on August 9.