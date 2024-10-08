"Boldest move of unity”: Medical fraternity lauds mass resignation of RG Kar senior doctors in solidarity with doctors on hunger strike

The mass resignation of senior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, in solidarity with the junior doctors who are on hunger strike and their deteriorating health, has garnered appreciation from the medical community.

Today, Tuesday, October 8, senior doctors of RG Kar submitted their resignation, en masse, the videos of which have now gone viral.

The medical fraternity has applauded their show of solidarity with the cause of the doctors on hunger strike, which is justice for the deceased doctor Abhaya.

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, National Council Member, Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN), took to social media platform X to express his awe. "This move by West bengal senior Doctors will be written in golden words for the Ages to come," he posted. He also called the move "historic" and the “boldest move of unity” by senior doctors.