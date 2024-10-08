Bhavish Aggarwal-Kunal Kamra spat: Ola defenders point out CEO’s IIT Bombay credentials & JEE rank

In the spat between Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ola Cabs and comedian Kunal Kamra, the former’s education qualifications also found their way into the discourse.
Many users on social media platform X criticised Aggarwal for being arrogant and using crass language in response to Kamra’s criticism of Ola’s customer service, and the unresolved complaints they had about their Ola electric bikes.
Amidst this backlash, a few users tried to defend Aggarwal, using his Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) ranking and education at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay.
However, many users pointed out that Aggarwal's educational qualifications have nothing to do with how he responds to criticism, or how his company handles customer support.
To recall, the two men were at loggerheads when Kamra posted a picture of a bunch of Ola Electric scooters collecting dust, seemingly awaiting servicing, in response to Aggarwal's post, where he posted a picture of an Ola Electric Gigafactory.
In response, to the post, Aggarwal accused Kamra of taking money to criticise Ola, and told him that he would “pay him more” than his “failed comedy career”.
When Kamra hit back, calling him arrogant, Aggarwal doubled down on mocking his comedy career, even offering him a job at an Ola Electric service centre.
Many criticised Aggarwal's tweets, calling them unbecoming of a CEO.
In the meanwhile, Ola Electric’s stock fell by 9 per cent in its share price on Monday, October 7 following the dispute, and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) slapped a show-cause notice on the company today, October 8, for alleged violations of consumer rights, misleading advertisements, and unfair trade practices.