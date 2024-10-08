Bhavish Aggarwal-Kunal Kamra spat: Ola defenders point out CEO’s IIT Bombay credentials & JEE rank

In the spat between Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ola Cabs and comedian Kunal Kamra, the former’s education qualifications also found their way into the discourse.

Many users on social media platform X criticised Aggarwal for being arrogant and using crass language in response to Kamra’s criticism of Ola’s customer service, and the unresolved complaints they had about their Ola electric bikes.

Amidst this backlash, a few users tried to defend Aggarwal, using his Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) ranking and education at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay.