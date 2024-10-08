Anna University developing indigenous diagnostic tool for cervical cancer detection

Anna University has recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Regenix Drugs, a Chennai-based pharmaceutical company, to facilitate transfer of a technology that will aid in improving accuracy of cervical cancer cell detection.

The agreement focuses on the optimisation and development of a novel coating method for medical diagnostics.

The process, developed by Dr Shubra Singh and her team at the Crystal Growth Centre, AcTech Campus, involves applying Poly-L-Lysine (PLL) onto glass substrates for use in medical applications, particularly in the detection of cervical cancer.

The innovation, now being patented, centers around the use of PLL, a cationic polymerized amino acid, to enhance the binding between the cell membrane and the cultured surface.

Dr Shubra's team has successfully developed a method to create a uniform, thin film of PLL on microscopic slides. These slides improve the accuracy and precision of cell-based assays, especially for detecting cancer cells.

"Poly-L-Lysine coatings are known for their ability to improve cell attachment and adhesion to surfaces like glass and plasticware, making them essential for various biomedical applications. In the case of cervical cancer detection, the coated slides enhance the uniformity of cell adhesion, improving the accuracy of diagnostic results. Unlike conventional slides, PLL-coated slides prevent tissue damage during sample preparation and staining, making them invaluable in medical diagnostics," Dr Shubra told The New Indian Express.

"The coating technique developed by the Anna University researchers has the potential to improve cervical cancer diagnostics by aiding the efficiency of cell adhesion and sample processing," said the Coordinator, Technology Enabling Centre (TEC), Anna University.

This partnership with Regenix Drugs. will ensure the scalability and commercial viability of this technology, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The method uses a substrate heated to a temperature above room temperature, which enhances the efficiency of the PLL coating process. This also makes it suitable for scaling up through automated batch production units, a key factor in its commercialisation potential.

By optimising various process parameters, the research team has ensured that the resulting PLL coatings are uniform and stable, making them ideal for a wide range of medical and biomedical applications.

Beyond diagnostics, the technology offers promise for other applications such as medical devices, implants, and medical sensors. PLL coatings also show potential in the food and beverage industry, where surface adhesion and biocompatibility are critical.

As part of the agreement, Regenix Drug will take the lead in scaling up the production of PLL-coated slides and exploring other commercial applications. The agreement also includes provisions for further research and development, ensuring that both parties benefit from the continued advancement of this technology.

This technology transfer is part of a broader effort by Anna University's TEC to foster collaboration between academia and industry. TEC is actively seeking similar partnerships in various fields of engineering, aiming to bridge the gap between research and real-world applications.

Industries, who wish to collaborate with Anna University for Technology development and transfer can contact tec@annauniv.edu