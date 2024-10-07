RGNUL students begin hunger strike; "we will not eat until our voices are heard," they say

After protesting since September 22, the demonstrations at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, Punjab, escalated as students started a hunger strike on October 6 at 6.00 pm.

October 6 also marked the 14 days of their demonstrations and of them waiting for action on their demands but to no avail.

It was on Sunday, September 22 that the protests began after the RGNUL Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Jai Shankar Singh entered the women's hostel for a "surprise inspection" and asked sexist questions like "Why are you wearing shorts?". Students allege that this is not this first time that the VC has passed such comments.

The VC has denied all these allegations.

Students have been demanding the resignation of the VC and had started a sit-in protest regarding the same on September 22. An external committee, with names recommended by the students, has been formed to look into these allegations.

Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann had given the students a call and has assured them of justice. He also informed that they are keeping a watch on the situation.

Several attempts to conduct dialogue between the stduents and the demonstrators were made but it failed. Students boycotted classes and the protest started gaining momentum.