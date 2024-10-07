NEET PG counselling: UDFA writes to Health Minister JP Nadda about delays in counselling process

The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) wrote to JP Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, over the "significant" delay in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 counselling process.

The letter dated October 6 seeks the minister's urgent intervention and is signed by the National President of UDFA, Lakshya Mittal.

The exam was conducted on August 11, results were declared on August 23 and the registration process began on September 30. But there has been no progress and essential information like the final date of registration, information brochure, seat matrix and counselling schedule remains unknown to students, the letter informed.

"After 45 days of the results and 15 days into the registration process, the lack of clarity and action is adding to the mental and financial stress of the students and their families. The undue delay in initiating the counselling is causing distress, and it jeopardizes the timely commencement of the academic session," stated the letter.

"Therefore, we urge you to instruct the concerned authorities, including the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), to provide immediate relief by releasing the necessary information and timelines for the counselling process," the letter went on to add.

A copy of the letter was also sent to Secretary, National Medical Commission (NMC), and the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS), the letter informed.