Guntur: Fake cop sexually assaults 19-year-old girl in Guntur, suspect detained

A 19-year-old B Pharmacy student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man posing as a police officer in Guntur. The incident came to light on Sunday, October 6, after the victim filed a report with the Kothapet police.

According to the police, the victim, a native of Jaggaiahpet in NTR district and a third-year student at a private college in Guntur district, had befriended a barber shop worker in the city a few months ago.

On October 4, while returning from the Guntur bus stand on a two-wheeler in the early morning, the pair spotted police personnel patrolling near Kothapet Lord Shiva Temple and decided to take an alternate route, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

An unknown individual, pretending to be a police officer, followed and stopped them. He threatened the pair and convinced the girl to accompany him on his two-wheeler, promising to drop her at her hostel. The girl’s friend attempted to follow but ran out of fuel mid-way.

The suspect took the girl to a secluded area near the Butchaiah Thota water tank, where he allegedly assaulted her before fleeing. The victim reported the incident to Kothapet police, who have since registered a case. Authorities have reportedly identified the suspect, taken him into custody, and are interrogating him as part of the ongoing investigation, stated The New Indian Express report.