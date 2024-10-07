First-year engineering student drowns in Kongala waterfalls

The deceased, B Abhinav, 17, a resident of Godavarikhani, was studying at a private university in Ghatkesar, Hyderabad, Telangana.

Abhinav and his friends ventured into the water for a swim. Abhinav, unaware of the water's depth and lacking swimming skills, drowned.

“Upon learning about the incident, we swiftly rushed to the scene and, with the assistance of local swimmers, retrieved his body from the water,” the Sub-Inspector (SI) said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Harish mentioned that a case was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the body was taken to Eturnagaram Community Health Centre (CHC) for a postmortem.

Furthermore, the SI said that Kongala waterfalls receive water from upstream areas and is designated as a prohibited area for tourists.

Tourists typically reach the waterfall with the help of local tribals.

However, the forest staff has been preventing tourists from accessing the area due to its dense forest location and the lack of a proper path to reach the spot.

Additionally, the police have increased patrolling and are registering cases against violators, stated The New Indian Express report.