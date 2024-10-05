UP Police Constable results to be out by October end: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the UP Police Constable Result 2024 will be announced by the end of this month, as stated in a Hindustan Times report.
The chief minister has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to prepare the UPPBPB Constable results and announce them by the end of this month.
The official X handle of Yogi Adityanath personal website & office has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “Prepare to release the result of Police Constable Recruitment Exam by the end of this month. The recruitment process for vacant posts should be accelerated, the purity of the examinations must be ensured at all costs: Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj.”
This year, the UPPBPB Constable written examination was conducted in two phases: the first on August 23, 24, and 25, and the second on August 30 and 31, 2024. Each exam day featured two shifts: the first from 10 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm.
Approximately 48 lakh candidates appeared in the examination statewide, with 28.91 lakh appearing in the first phase and 19.26 lakh in the second. Notably, about 31.38 per cent of candidates did not attend the test during the first phase, according to a board official.