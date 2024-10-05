University of Essex, UK & Indian universities: Partnerships and research opportunities

A

We have more than 80 Essex academics working on research projects with over 200 universities and other organisations based in India — including government bodies, international organisations, and charities such as Lepra. We’re committed to expanding this work.

Current major projects include a £2m funding award as part of a UKRI Future Leaders Fellowship for Dr Pallavi Singh from the School of Life Sciences, who is looking at the development of climate change resistant rice.

Professor Thankom Arun from Essex Business School is also leading the UK side of a major three project on using fintech (financial technology) to deepen trade relations between the UK and India. This international project is supported by the UK’s Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).