University of Essex, UK & Indian universities: Partnerships and research opportunities
Can you share any recent or upcoming collaborations between the University of Essex and Indian educational institutions?
We have more than 80 Essex academics working on research projects with over 200 universities and other organisations based in India — including government bodies, international organisations, and charities such as Lepra. We’re committed to expanding this work.
Current major projects include a £2m funding award as part of a UKRI Future Leaders Fellowship for Dr Pallavi Singh from the School of Life Sciences, who is looking at the development of climate change resistant rice.
Professor Thankom Arun from Essex Business School is also leading the UK side of a major three project on using fintech (financial technology) to deepen trade relations between the UK and India. This international project is supported by the UK’s Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).
How do these collaborations benefit Indian students, both in terms of academic opportunities and research?
We believe in working with universities which share our values and dual commitment to excellence in education and research. We also aim to develop collaborations and partnerships which are mutually beneficial and provide real value to our partners.
These collaborations have the potential to help Indian students and partners in a variety of ways.
They provide access to resources, foster innovation, enhance educational experiences, and contribute to the overall success and impact of institutions.
Through partnerships, students from India, and students at Essex, are introduced to a diversity of educational experiences, cultures, styles of learning and global perspectives that support their career development.
How is the new government when it comes to international students?
We’re pleased the new UK Government has been very clear in its statements and emphasised international students are welcome in the UK. This includes supporting the continuation of the Graduate Visa Route.
The UK’s Education Secretary has said the Labour Government will do everything it can to help international students succeed and we hope there will be further positive moves by the UK Government to support international students in the future.