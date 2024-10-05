Time for West Bengal gov't to respond, clock is ticking for them: Junior doctors

The tickling clock became the cynosure of all eyes during the press conference organised by junior doctors in Kolkata last night, Friday, October 4.

While junior doctors gathered around the mike and declared that though they had called off their cease-work, they had given the Government of West Bengal an ultimatum of 24 hours, within which, it needed to fulfil all their demands. The huge tickling clock, held up by one of the protesters, stood as a symbol of the time the state had.