RG Kar probe: Dr Sandip Ghosh's "trusted soldier" Ashish Pandey sent to CBI custody

On Friday, October 4, a court in Kolkata sent arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, along with suspended police officer Abhijit Mondal to a judicial custody of 14 days.

The close aide of Dr Ghosh, Ashish Pandey, has been sent to custody for three days by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, stated a report by PTI.

Ghosh-Mondal were allegedly hand in glove when it came to shrouding the horrific rape-murder of an on-duty postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar on August 9, the CBI said while producing the duo before Alipore court.

The CBI officials requested the court for further custody and cited the findings from the forensic tests conducted on the mobile phone devices of Dr Ghosh and Mondal. They also stated that Ghosh tried to mislead the officers during the investigation by calling the murder a suicide.

CBI officials alleged that Dr Ghosh had the help of a policeman in "tampering with evidence" and influencing witnesses.

As far as Ashish Pandey goes, the court called him one of Dr Ghosh's "trust soldiers". Pandey took the threat culture forward and used to threaten students and used to accept bribes as well. They also claimed that he was running a "sex racket".

Though Pandey was "unfit to be a house staff" Dr Ghosh made it happen.

Pandey has been arrested for alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar and CBI is inquiring if he had a role to play in the rape-murder incident.