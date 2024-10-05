“Police responded in the same manner as they did in RG Kar Case”: Locals over rape of 10-year-old in West Bengal

A violent protest broke out in the Jaynagar area of South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, where locals set fire to the Mahismari police outpost and pelted police officers with stones in response to the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl.

The body of a 10-year-old girl, allegedly raped and murdered, was found in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, October 5.

Police said one person has been arrested in connection with the rape and murder incident, as reported by PTI.

Villagers said the girl had been missing since Friday evening, October 4, and the police, "did not act on their complaint immediately".

The locals also vandalised several vehicles parked outside the outpost and the policemen were forced to leave the premises, a senior officer said.

"The family members of the girl lodged a complaint at the Mahismari outpost in the area but the police refused to convert it into an FIR and did not act on the complaint immediately. They insisted we go to Jaynagar police station for lodging the FIR and as a result, valuable time was lost in tracing the girl," a family member of the girl claimed.

A local, speaking to PTI, claimed that the police responded in the "same manner" as they did after the body of a woman doctor was found at RG Kar hospital on August 9.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Baruipur Police District, Palash Chandra Dhali told PTI, "We will ensure that the culprit gets capital punishment. We have supported the family throughout and the probe started even before the FIR was lodged.”