NEET-PG SC hearing on October 25: Neitizens worry about delay in admissions and academic cycle

It appears that the wait for a Supreme Court verdict on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 case regarding alleged discrepancies in scorecards will continue for some time.

As EdexLive reported earlier, as per the apex court's website — sci.gov.in, the matter has been tentatively listed for October 25.

The petition was filed on September 9 by as many as 19 NEET-PG candidates seeking direction from the Supreme Court to the National Board of Examination (NBE) to release the answer key for the purpose of transparency.

While the matter had earlier been scheduled to be heard on October 4, the hearing did not happen as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who was hearing the case, was on leave.

This delay in resolving the matter, particularly with no information available about the counselling schedule, has left students feeling anxious.

Several such candidates have taken to social media platform X (previously Twitter), sharing their disappointment.

“Resident doctors are inducted into govt hospitals via #NEETPG counseling. The SC has postponed the hearing and taken a break for festivities. Guess Jr Drs and residents are important rungs of public health only when they are protesting and are given ultimatum to return to duty,” wrote an X user.