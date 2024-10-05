IIIT Basara: Telangana Students Association for Solidarity supports Chief Warden Sridhar facing allegations of negligence

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Commission Chairman Bakki Venkataiah and his team visited the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basara (also known as Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies - RGUKT) in Nirmal district of Telangana on Friday, October 4. They held a meeting with the students to understand their grievances.

The students spoke up about poor infrastructure, lack of mess facilities and so on. It was ordered that the Chief Warden, Sridhar, be removed.

Now, the Telangana Students Association for Solidarity (TSAS) have come out with a statement in support of the chief warden.

In a statement dated October 4, they said that as per the inquiry which was conducted by the commission, it was brought to light that there are 9,000 students and only four caretakers.

"However, it is crucial to highlight that Mr. Sridhar has been actively requesting the allocation of additional caretakers since his appointment," the statement said.

The statement also mentioned that Sridhar has the required document evidence, like letters and emails, to prove the same.

"The current situation is a result of administrative oversight and not due to any negligence on his part. We, the students of RGUKT Basar, stand in full support of Mr. Sridhar and believe that the blame being placed on him is unjust," the statement said.

TSAS alleged that this is just a political tactic to shift the blame from Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana. They urged authorities to take appropriate actions.