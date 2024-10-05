Delhi HC calls for guidelines to address typographical errors in EWS school admissions

The Delhi High Court has directed the Directorate of Education (DoE), under the Delhi Government, to consider creating guidelines to address typographical errors made in admission forms submitted by applicants under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category for private unaided schools.

As per a report by LiveLaw.in, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted that individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, who apply under the EWS category, may not be highly educated, technologically proficient, or familiar with cyber processes, and therefore are more likely to make such errors.

The court emphasised that such typographical errors could unjustly deny candidates their rightful admission to schools allotted through a draw of lots.

It urged the Directorate of Education (DoE) to consider drafting guidelines or implementing corrective measures to address these mistakes. The court suggested that candidates be allowed to submit an appropriate application to the DoE Director, enabling corrections in deserving cases.

Justice Sharma was addressing a plea filed by a young girl seeking admission to a nursery class in a private unaided school under the EWS category, added LiveLaw.in.

The issue arose due to a clerical mistake in her application, where her grandparents' names were mistakenly entered instead of her parents'. Despite being allotted a seat by the DoE, the school denied her admission, citing the error in the application form as the reason for refusal.