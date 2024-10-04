Who is Ashish Pandey, TMC leader & ex-Principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh's close aide?

Ashish Pandey, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and the staff member of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in irregularities with regard to tender at the government-run hospital, will be produced before a special court in Kolkata by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today, Friday, October 4, stated a report by IANS.

An alleged connection between the former Principal of RG Kar, Dr Sandip Ghosh and Ashish Pandey has also been established.

It was informed via a source that Ashish Pandey was a close aide of Dr Sandip Ghosh. The former had a hand in ensuring that contracts for medical equipment or work orders for infrastructure development of RG Kar only went to those contractors who were allegedly chosen by Dr Ghosh.

Before Pandey was arrested, he was questioned and during the interrogation, he made several attempts to mislead the officers, hence, CBI officials took him into custody.

Allegations are also emerging that he was the brains behind the "threat culture".

Former TMC Rajya Sabha Santanu Sen said that it is high time people like Pandey, who spoil the name of the party, are taken to task.

Pandey is the fifth person to be arrested by CBI.

Apart from Dr Ghosh, the bodyguard of Dr Ghosh Afsar Ali; and Suman Hazra and Biplab Sinha, vendors of medical equipment who were handling the supply of medical equipment to RG Kar, have also been arrested.