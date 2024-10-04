Unable to access SSC-CGL Answer Key? Technical issues on SSC website

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam Tier I answer key for 2024 on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in, yesterday, on Thursday, October 4.

However, there seems to be a technical glitch in the online portal.

“Due to technical difficulties, we are currently unable to open the link for the CGLE 2024 answer key challenge. Kindly try again after some time,” reads a message displayed on ssc.gov.in.

Moreover, the commission has also opened an objection window for the candidates to challenge the answer key until Sunday, October 6.

As per the notice, if any candidate would like to raise objections, then representations may be submitted online from October 3, 2024, (6.00 pm) to October 6, 2024, (6.00 pm) on payment of Rs 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 pm on October 6, 2024, will not be accepted.

The commission conducted the SSC-CGL exam from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The online registration for the SSC CGL exam began on June 24 and closed on July 27, 2024.

The Tier I exam featured objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.