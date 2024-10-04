Tamil Nadu: FULL List of 14 new deans posted in gov't medical colleges

The Health and Family Welfare Department has issued orders to fill the posts of deans that had been lying vacant in 14 government medical colleges.
In an order dated October 3 issued by Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu, the posts have been filled based on a proposal sent by the Director of Medical Education and Research, stated a report by The New Indian Express.
According to this, 14 medical officers have been promoted to the post of Dean to be posted at the government medical colleges in Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Kumaramangalam, Pudukkottai, Theni, Karur, Salem, Virudhunagar and Vellore.
Deans have also been posted for KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchy and the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai, stated The New Indian Express report.
New deans
Dr G Sivasankar: Government Chengalpattu Medical College
Dr M Bhavani: Government Medical College, Kallakurichi
Dr T Ravikumar: Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai
Dr V Ramalakshmi: Kanniyakumari Government Medical College
S Kumaravel: KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College
L Arul Sundaresh Kumar: Government Madurai Medical College
Dr R Amutha Rani: Government Medical College, Ramanathapuram
Dr P Leo David: Government Kilpauk Medical College
Dr J Devi Meenal: Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem
Dr S Kalaivani: Government Medical College, Pudukkottai
Dr S Muthuchitra: Government Theni Medical College
Dr V Lokanayaki: Government Medical College, Karur
Dt T Jeyasingh: Government Medical College, Virudhunagar
Dr M Rohinidevi: Government Vellore Medical College