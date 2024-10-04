Tamil Nadu: FULL List of 14 new deans posted in gov't medical colleges

The Health and Family Welfare Department has issued orders to fill the posts of deans that had been lying vacant in 14 government medical colleges.

In an order dated October 3 issued by Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu, the posts have been filled based on a proposal sent by the Director of Medical Education and Research, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to this, 14 medical officers have been promoted to the post of Dean to be posted at the government medical colleges in Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Kumaramangalam, Pudukkottai, Theni, Karur, Salem, Virudhunagar and Vellore.

Deans have also been posted for KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchy and the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai, stated The New Indian Express report.

New deans

Dr G Sivasankar: Government Chengalpattu Medical College

Dr M Bhavani: Government Medical College, Kallakurichi

Dr T Ravikumar: Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai

Dr V Ramalakshmi: Kanniyakumari Government Medical College

S Kumaravel: KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College

L Arul Sundaresh Kumar: Government Madurai Medical College

Dr R Amutha Rani: Government Medical College, Ramanathapuram

Dr P Leo David: Government Kilpauk Medical College

Dr J Devi Meenal: Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem

Dr S Kalaivani: Government Medical College, Pudukkottai

Dr S Muthuchitra: Government Theni Medical College

Dr V Lokanayaki: Government Medical College, Karur

Dt T Jeyasingh: Government Medical College, Virudhunagar

Dr M Rohinidevi: Government Vellore Medical College