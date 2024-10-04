Sweet treat or cause for cancer? Parents, beware of harmful chemicals in cakes

Everyone loves a sweet treat, whether young or old. However, the Karnataka government has issued a warning after cancer-linked colouring agents were discovered in 12 cake samples collected from bakeries across the state.

According to a report by Money Control, the health department tested 235 samples and found hazardous dyes, including Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, and Carmoisine, in a few popular cake flavours like red velvet and black forest. Thankfully, the majority of the samples were deemed safe for consumption.

The health department emphasised that these chemicals, while used to enhance the visual appeal of cakes, pose serious health risks, including increased cancer risk and potential negative impacts on mental well-being.

In another report by Hindustan Times, an official noted, “We’ve detected harmful, cancer-causing substances in some of the tested cake samples. These additives are strictly regulated under the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 and associated food safety regulations from 2011.”

He warned that bakeries must comply with safety standards or face severe penalties.

This advisory follows a recent ban by the Karnataka government on the use of harmful food dyes like Rhodamine-B in street foods such as cotton candy and gobi manchurian due to significant health risks.