RGNUL protests: VC bars students from bringing coolers inside campus; students shift protest site

On the 13th day of protests at Punjab’s Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), students were denied permission to bring coolers inside the campus.

In a post on social media platform X, one student shared their experience saying that when a group of students approached the vice-chancellor for permission, he reportedly told them to "get out of his office."

“Today marks the 13th day of our protest. The university administration has barred us from bringing in coolers. When a few girls sought the Vice Chancellor’s permission, he responded rudely, saying, ‘Tum Nikhlo mere office se.’ His attitude reflects a mentality that could harm our university,” the student wrote.