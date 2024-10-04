RGNUL protests: VC bars students from bringing coolers inside campus; students shift protest site

On the 13th day of protests at Punjab’s Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), students were denied permission to bring coolers inside the campus.
In a post on social media platform X, one student shared their experience saying that when a group of students approached the vice-chancellor for permission, he reportedly told them to "get out of his office."
“Today marks the 13th day of our protest. The university administration has barred us from bringing in coolers. When a few girls sought the Vice Chancellor’s permission, he responded rudely, saying, ‘Tum Nikhlo mere office se.’ His attitude reflects a mentality that could harm our university,” the student wrote.
The protests at RGNUL, ongoing for nearly two weeks, began after Vice-Chancellor Prof Jai Shankar Singh allegedly entered the girls’ hostel without prior notice under the pretence of a surprise inspection. During this visit, he reportedly made comments about the residents' clothing, sparking significant outrage among students.
Meanwhile, the VC has denied the allegations, claiming his visit was to address overcrowding complaints and that he was accompanied by female staff.
The protests have since received support from faculty members and alumni.
Another X post by a Hindustan Times journalist informed that after university authorities allegedly barred water coolers on campus for the protest, students relocated their sit-in protests to outside the main gate. Many students have described the administration's actions as “inhumane”.