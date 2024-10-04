RG Kar protests: Effigy of Ashish Pandey, alleged close aide of Dr Sandip Ghosh, burnt at institute

During the protests at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, on October 3 night, the effigy of Ashish Pandey was burnt by the protesting students.

Ashish Pandey was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 3, in connection with the corruption charges against the former Principal of RG Kar, Dr Sandip Ghosh.

"Master and Apprentice will now face the CBI investigation together," mentioned a tweet by Dr Abhinaba Pal (@abhinabavlogs) on social media platform X. The tweet also included the video of a student burning the effigy of Ashish Pandey.