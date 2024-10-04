RG Kar protests: Effigy of Ashish Pandey, alleged close aide of Dr Sandip Ghosh, burnt at institute

During the protests at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, on October 3 night, the effigy of Ashish Pandey was burnt by the protesting students.
Ashish Pandey was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 3, in connection with the corruption charges against the former Principal of RG Kar, Dr Sandip Ghosh.
"Master and Apprentice will now face the CBI investigation together," mentioned a tweet by Dr Abhinaba Pal (@abhinabavlogs) on social media platform X. The tweet also included the video of a student burning the effigy of Ashish Pandey.
It may be recalled that on September 30, Pandey was questioned by the CBI officials. He is to be produced before a special court today, Thursday, October 4.
Ashish Pandey is reportedly a close aide of Dr Sandip Ghosh, who himself was arrested on September 2 on charges of corruption.
This was brought to light after the August 9 rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar, which also brought into focus the safety and security of the doctors including healthcare workers at workplaces.
As per sources who spoke to ANI, Ashish Pandey had a hand in ensuring that tender for medical equipment and infrastructure development for RG Kar were given to only those vendors that were allegedly chosen by Dr Ghosh.
It may be noted that Ashish Pandey is also a Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader.