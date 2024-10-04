B-Pharma student's gang-rape in Warangal: Two students, one friend now in police custody

After the gang-rape of a B-Pharma student in a Warangal lodge on September 15, the police jumped into action.

Three persons were in the Inthezargunj police custody. Two are engineering students, and one is their friend.

The police is investigating the B-Pharmacy student allegedly gang raped by the two engineering students and their friend.

The incident was taken as a challenge by the police department because Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) Ambar Kishor Jha ordered that the investigation should speeden up without any delay, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It is learned that the police deployed two teams to nab the culprits and succeeded. The CCTV footage of the lodge proved useful for the police investigation.

The police from all corners are investigating to ensure justice for the victim. As per the law, the formalities of completing the case and proceeding to produce the culprits in the court will be followed.

According to the information, the victim was sent for a medical examination, and all the necessary instructions were taken by the police.

According to the Warangal ACP B Nandiram Naik, they will reveal the details of the rape case accused after collecting all evidence, as per The New Indian Express report.