A new space to dream for Jaffna students as Lankan varsity signs MoU with Space Kidz to launch satellite

In an initiative, which could help nurture the students in the Civil War-hit Jaffna in Sri Lanka, Space Kidz India, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jaffna-based SLIIT Northern Uni, to help students launch a communications satellite next year.

The project will bring together students from both Northern Uni and government schools in Jaffna along with students in India to jointly design, develop and launch a satellite.

"This would be a communications satellite project. The satellite will carry sophisticated instruments aimed at studying the space atmosphere and demonstrating cutting-edge communication technologies," said Srimathy Kesan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Space Kidz, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Twenty-four-year old Sarvayan, a student ambassador from Jaffna and a resident of Trincomallee in Sri Lanka, said , "We were small when the Civil War had happened. Now we want to dream a new future and such collaborations will help us start a new beginning," said Sarvayan.

The project is structured into two key phases.

Phase 1 will focus on training students in space science and technology, with 50 school students from Sri Lanka, 10 school students from India, and 50 college students undergoing comprehensive training.

Phase 2 will involve 30 college students from Sri Lanka who will be directly engaged in building, integrating, and preparing the satellite for its eventual launch.

The collaborative process will allow them to work alongside Indian experts and their peers, gaining hands-on experience in satellite construction.

Further, 15 college students and 50 school students from Sri Lanka will travel to India to witness the satellite launch, according to The New Indian Express report.

Indy Pathmanathan, Chairman SLIIT Northern Uni, said, "The project fosters cross-border collaboration among students from different backgrounds, cultures, and educational systems. They will not only develop advanced skills in science and engineering but also learn the value of teamwork and shared goals. Through this project, we are building not just a satellite, but a future where innovation knows no borders."