UPSC retry: Factors to consider before dedicating your best years

Preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams demands more than just rigorous training and intellectual prowess; it requires dedicating the best years of your life to the process, making it a daunting journey.

While such a commitment is common among those pursuing this path, it is equally crucial to recognise when it might be time to reassess or step back.

So the question arises — how do you know when to give up?

UPSC experts and coaches recommend evaluating factors such as financial implications, age, viable backup plans, family conditions, among several others, before deciding to go for another attempt.

Ravi Kapoor, former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and renowned UPSC coach, emphasises that both personal and psychological factors must be considered before making this decision.

“First, assess your financial situation. Can you support yourself for another year? Consider your age — this is often more relevant for women than men. Also, evaluate how your decision will affect your family. Next, evaluate how close you are to your goals. Have you shown progress or promise in your previous attempts?” opined Ravi Kapoor.

Another crucial factor to consider is the nature of your backup plan, advised Kapoor. For example, while sectors like Information Technology (IT) may be more flexible about career gaps and age, other industries might view these factors more critically.

“Generally speaking, I advise students to commit full-time to their preparation for up to two attempts. Beyond that, it’s wise to consider a part-time job or backup plan if you decide to pursue a third attempt or more,” Ravi Kapoor added.

It is also important to assess your progress and where you stand in terms of improvement before choosing to dedicate yet another year of your life to exam preparation, said experts.

IAS officer Manuj Jindal explained, “Be honest to yourself. You should have confidence in your ability to improve. Avoid committing to a second or third attempt without analysing your performance from the previous one. Identify your areas for improvement; otherwise, another attempt may be wasted — ask yourself if there's room for growth. Also ask yourself what you want, is it your choice or familial pressure, do you understand all the implications?”

Jindal added that setting a mental limit on the number of attempts often motivates candidates to put more effort into their preparation.

Lastly, you cannot overlook your mental health and psychological well-being before deciding to make another attempt. Ensuring that you have the emotional resilience and mental capacity to handle the stress and demands of preparation is essential, experts advised.

“Students often experience FOMO (fear of missing out), especially when they see peers their age achieving success or making progress in their careers. On the other hand, many fail to get an emotional closure after deciding to give up. They often go in a loop of regret — Should I have tried more? What will I do now?” expressed Ravi Kapoor.