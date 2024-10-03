UPSC re-attempt: 5 IMPORTANT questions you should ask yourself

So, are you thinking about appearing for one of the toughest exams in the world, UPSC exam, once again? What are the essential questions you should ask yourself before you take the plunge?
Let's take a look...
Making studying or preparing for competitive exams your sole, albeit temporary, purpose means going without income. Are you prepared for that? How will you support yourself? These are some questions one needs to think about
Support of family members and friends, morally, emotionally or financially, is important. It helps one tide through those tough and rough days which life tends to bring. So, do you have support?
Studying for competitive exams often means taking a break. So, the Plan B career options that you have chosen or chalked out for yourself, will they be okay with you taking a break?
Has your score increased? Are you slowly but steadily doing better? Have you missed the cut by a few marks? Ask yourself tough questions at every point
Preparing for UPSC can be mentally gruelling, especially when you see others going about their lives regularly, holding a job and having fun. Are you mentally prepared?