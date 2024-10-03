UGC-NET June 2024: Cancellation, rescheduling, exam results delay | Here’s all that happened

Candidates of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for the June 2024 session are eagerly awaiting the announcement of results, which appear to be delayed this time.

Media reports suggest that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the scorecards today, October 3, though an official announcement is yet to be made.

Reflecting on this year's UGC-NET, like many national-level exams, it faced several challenges. As we wait for the results, let's take a look at the trajectory of the UGC-NET June session this year.

Initial exam

The exam was first conducted by the NTA as per schedule on June 18 in OMR (pen and paper) mode on June 18, 2024 in two shifts across the country. A total of 9,08,580 candidates appeared for the test, out of total 11,21,225 registered candidates, for this exam.

This was the first time that the exam was held offline instead of online (computer-based test or CBT mode).

Cancellation of exam

However, just a day later, on June 19, the Union Ministry of Education canceled the examination due to suspicions that "the integrity of the aforementioned examination may have been compromised."

“To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for thorough investigation in the matter,” a notice released by the Ministry of Education dated June 19, read.

This decision was taken in the light of irregularities and malpractice in the NEET-UG 2024 exam, following the paper leak row.

Rescheduling

In the beginning of August 2024, the NTA announced that the exam, which was previously held in pen-and-paper (offline) mode, has been rescheduled to be held between August 21 and September 4, 2024, in multiple shifts, and will now be conducted as a computer-based test.

Now, over nine lakh candidates who appeared for the exam are now eagerly waiting for their scorecards.