Studying in France and language barriers: Courses taught in English and learning French

So far, most of the Indian students who come to France come to study completely in English. However, we need to offer students from India more possibilities to learn French if we want to meet our goal of 30,000 Indian students.

By doing this, we enable students from India to follow higher education in French, as the diversity of programs and curricula offered in French is much higher than those taught in English. This is the rationale behind the Classes Internationale programme.

It is a one-year programme open to students who completed their high school, or Class XII. They can apply directly and would get to spend a year in France enrolled in extensive French language courses. They can also pursue courses in subjects relevant to the degree they want to pursue later.

After one year, these students will reach a B1 level of French proficiency and can enter the regular French language curricula as any French student. They get to enjoy a large diversity of subjects including architecture, design, science, engineering, medical philosophy, humanities, and sports-related subjects.