Studying in France and language barriers: Courses taught in English and learning French
France introduced the Classes Internationales programme that offers courses taught in English. How does this programme work? Would this remove the language barriers that Indian students have?
So far, most of the Indian students who come to France come to study completely in English. However, we need to offer students from India more possibilities to learn French if we want to meet our goal of 30,000 Indian students.
By doing this, we enable students from India to follow higher education in French, as the diversity of programs and curricula offered in French is much higher than those taught in English. This is the rationale behind the Classes Internationale programme.
It is a one-year programme open to students who completed their high school, or Class XII. They can apply directly and would get to spend a year in France enrolled in extensive French language courses. They can also pursue courses in subjects relevant to the degree they want to pursue later.
After one year, these students will reach a B1 level of French proficiency and can enter the regular French language curricula as any French student. They get to enjoy a large diversity of subjects including architecture, design, science, engineering, medical philosophy, humanities, and sports-related subjects.
What other initiatives does France have to help Indian students navigate the language barrier and French language proficiency requirements?
We have a set of tools to promote the French language in India. For instance, we have our network of language and cultural centres in the form of Alliance Francaise in 24 Indian cities, including Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pondicherry and Bangalore, which offer resources and methods for Indians to learn French.
The French Institute of India and the French Consulates have also partnered with Indian schools to promote French learning from a young age. Today, government schools in India are offering intensive and unique French courses in partnership with us.
We are also working with city governments and municipal corporations to strengthen these offerings. We already have an agreement with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to introduce French language programmes in schools administered by it and are working with the Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation to implement a similar programme.