RG Kar rape-murder: Calcutta HC admits petition against 'attack' on protestors during October 1 Reclaim the Night rally

The Calcutta High Court admitted a petition, today, Thursday, October 3, concerning an alleged attack during a Reclaim the Night protest in Kolkata against the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor from RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in August.

A single-judge bench, led by Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj, acknowledged the petition and the hearing has been scheduled for Friday, October 4, reported IANS.

The petitioner claims that on October 1, protesters were assaulted by a group of local Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists, allegedly led by the party's councillor for the Tollygunge area. According to the petition, the activists physically assaulted the women protesters, while local police refused to file a complaint against the offenders.

On October 1, multiple protest rallies and Reclaim the Night events took place across Kolkata, including a significant rally organised by 40 groups, including several doctors' associations, that marched from College Square in Central Kolkata to Rabindra Sadan in South Kolkata.

One such Reclaim the Night event occurred in the Tollygunge area, where the petitioner alleges that the protesters were unexpectedly attacked by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists, led by Ward 115 Councillor Ratna Sur.

The petitioner stated that the assault happened in plain view of the police, who allegedly acted as "mute spectators" and refused to register any complaints.

In response, Councillor Sur denied the allegations, claiming her associates were "provoked" by protesters who used "abusive" language during the demonstration. She also stated that a few of her associates were assaulted by the protesters, IANS added.