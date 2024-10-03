NEET PG counselling delays worry candidates who rue lack of information, slow progress in SC hearing

“It’s an unnecessary delay in NEET PG counselling now. There were multiple Supreme Court hearings without any conclusion,” said Dr Naizam Nazar, a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) aspirant and general practitioner from Kerala.



The issue began when 19 petitioners approached the Supreme Court of India on September 6, seeking transparency from the National Board of Examination (NBE) and the NEET PG answer key. Following this, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, took up the case.



On September 13, during the hearing, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the NBE, asking for a response on the matter of answer key disclosure for the NEET PG exam.



In the latest development, the hearing is listed to take place tomorrow, Friday, October 4 and the NBE has submitted its response to the court.



Delayed counselling creates uncertainty

NEET PG aspirants are growing increasingly anxious about the counselling process, which has been delayed owing to a lack of information regarding seat matrix, schedule and so on. Not to forget, the Supreme Court hearing.



EdexLive spoke with a couple of students to understand the impact of these delays. Dr Naizam Nazar expressed frustration over the prolonged court proceedings, stating that the matter could have been resolved in just two hearings. He also called for changes to be implemented starting with the next academic year.



“This was a case that could have been wrapped up in a maximum of two hearings. My request is at least by the next academic year 2025-2026, the NBE and the government should release the answer key post-exam,” said Dr Nazar.



Another candidate, who wished to remain anonymous, mentioned that while most states have begun the registration process, Chhattisgarh has not yet provided any clear updates.



“I’m from Chhattisgarh, and we have no idea about the registration. The last update we received was on September 19, and that was just about preparing our documents,” said the NEET PG aspirant.



The anonymous candidate also highlighted the burden placed on first-year students owing to the delays. “Now, first-year students have to bear the brunt of the delayed counselling. Each counselling round takes about 15 to 20 days, and this could go on until December.”



The candidate further emphasised the confusion and uncertainty felt by students, particularly those from Chhattisgarh.



“I believe that once the court hearing is over and the answer key is released, the counselling process will fall into place, but we have no idea when that will happen,” concluded the anonymous candidate.