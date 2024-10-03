Madras HC fumes over vacancies of teaching posts in gov't law colleges: 19/20 associate prof posts vacant

Raising concern over the lack of adequate teaching faculties in government-run law colleges in the state, the Madras High Court has summoned the Tamil Nadu Law Secretary and directed him to submit an action plan for addressing the issue.

Justice Battu Devanand passed the orders, recently, directing the Law Secretary to appear before the court on October 15 and submit the course of action plan to be undertaken for filling the vacancies of associate and assistant professor posts. The order was passed on a 2018 petition regarding the matter.

The judge noted that 19 out of 20 sanctioned posts of associate professors are lying vacant while nine associate professors are working in the upgraded posts. As far as assistant professor posts are concerned, 70 out of 206 posts are vacant as of now, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Saying none can expect proper legal education imparted to the students of the government law colleges without having the assistant and associate professors in regular posts, the judge stated such a situation "leads to destroying the future generation" who are interested in entering into this noble profession.

"Under these circumstances, this court is taking serious note of this issue. If the state government is not in a position to appoint teaching faculty on a permanent basis in the sanctioned posts of Associate and Assistant Professors, it is better to close down all the government law colleges in the state, instead of running the law colleges without proper qualified staff," he said, as per The New Indian Express report.