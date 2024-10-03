"Kindly declare results of UGC NET or provide any expected date. For God sake": Wait for results continues

The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2024 re-exam results are expected to be released soon.

For a few days now, UGC NET candidates have been anticipating the release of the test results and have been riddled with anxiety. They have been wondering about delayed PhD admissions and the delay in the academic cycle, as a whole.

As per media report, the testing body, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results today, Thursday, October 3. Once declared, the results can be viewed on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates have taken to social media platforms to express their frustration with the delays.

Pragya, in her tweet, requests UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in the following way: "If you are done with ur ugc initiatives & international trips then please just focus on UGC NET exam results which has already been delayed by 3months. We can't wait for another weekend to pass"