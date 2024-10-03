France sees 30% increase in demand for long-stay student visas

A

While we still don’t have the official numbers yet, we already observed a significant progression from January 2024 to May 2024. There has been a 30 per cent increase in the demand for long-stay student visas in France.

As I mentioned earlier, last year, we delivered just under 7,000 long-stay student visas, and this is a 65 per cent increase from the figures pre-COVID. So, I'm confident that we'll have a significant progression this year. We can feel the momentum and very encouraging.

Moreover, more than half of the mobility of Indian students who go to study in France are from South India. Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Puducherry contribute 57 per cent of the total figure. More specifically, Tamil Nadu represents 15 per cent and Kerala accounts for 25 per cent of these students. Over one-third of the mobility comes from these two states.

We also have the potential to increase the possibilities from Tamil Nadu, as they are home to 20 per cent of India’s best universities — more than 100 of which have already partnerships with French universities.