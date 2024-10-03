France sees 30% increase in demand for long-stay student visas
In CY24, how many student visas is the French consulate expecting this year? Would it increase from last year?
While we still don’t have the official numbers yet, we already observed a significant progression from January 2024 to May 2024. There has been a 30 per cent increase in the demand for long-stay student visas in France.
As I mentioned earlier, last year, we delivered just under 7,000 long-stay student visas, and this is a 65 per cent increase from the figures pre-COVID. So, I'm confident that we'll have a significant progression this year. We can feel the momentum and very encouraging.
Moreover, more than half of the mobility of Indian students who go to study in France are from South India. Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Puducherry contribute 57 per cent of the total figure. More specifically, Tamil Nadu represents 15 per cent and Kerala accounts for 25 per cent of these students. Over one-third of the mobility comes from these two states.
We also have the potential to increase the possibilities from Tamil Nadu, as they are home to 20 per cent of India’s best universities — more than 100 of which have already partnerships with French universities.
France is considered a hub of art and culture, and Paris is considered to be one of the best cities to live in. So, what can Indian students anticipate their life in France to be outside of academics?
Well, the cultural life in France is very dynamic, and I am sure that students would have a great time in France or any other city.
France is a country with a long history, culture, and heritage. Our Indian friends will have a large opportunity in terms of exposure to other cultures and the human connections they build. They get to visit museums, exhibitions, grand castles and ancient churches wherever they go.
We also celebrate a lot of festivals and public events throughout the year and offer a lot of sports and outdoor activities. Students would also get to connect with the natural beauty of France by taking walks in the forests, hiking in the mountains, and enjoying the seaside.
Students can also indulge in French cuisine, and check out our wine and cheese in particular!
Thus, wherever they are in France, students will have a wide range of hobbies to partake in, and find new opportunities to make new friends.