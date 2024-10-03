B-Pharma student gang-raped in Warangal lodge; one held

A B-Pharmacy student was allegedly raped in a hotel room not very far from the Inthezargunj police in Warangal, Telangana, recently.

The incident took place on September 15 but came to light on Tuesday after the victim, who returned to her village in Bhupalpally district, narrated the nightmare she went through to her mother.

Her mother approached the Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha on Tuesday night and explained to him how her daughter was sexually assaulted.

The police commissioner immediately asked Warangal Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B Nandiram Naik and Inthezargunj inspector M Shiva Kumar to register a case against the culprits and launch investigation.

According to the ACP, the B-Pharmacy student was forced by two engineering students, who study at a private engineering college in Narsampet, Warangal district, to accompany them to a lodge.

"One of the accused, who is known to her, went to her hostel in Bollikunta on September 15. Despite her protests, he and the other accused person forced her into their car and took her to a hotel in Warangal," the ACP said.

Once inside a room in the hotel, the culprits forced her to take alcohol and later outraged her modesty.

After receiving the complaint, the police visited the lodge. They collected the CCTV footage and the Aadhaar details of the culprits from the hotel. They identified the main accused and took him into custody.

"We are searching for the other accused," said Inthezargunj inspector Shiva Kumar, stated The New Indian Express report.

The victim has been sent to hospital for medical examination.