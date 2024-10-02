UGC-NET June session 2024 exam results to be out tomorrow, October 3: NTA official

As per an National Testing Agency (NTA) official, who spoke to News9, the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test June 2024 exam results will be out tomorrow, Thursday, October 3.

Since then, several media reports have been stating that the exam results will be announced tomorrow, October 3. Once announced, the exam results can be checked via the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

How can one check the results of UGC-NET June 2024 session once they are out? Just follow these steps:

1) Go to the website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

2) Click on the link which says June exam results

3) Key in your details like application number, date of birth and so on

4) Submit the information and view your results

5) Do download the results and take a print out for future reference

Students and candidates who appeared for the exam have been looking forward to the results for a few days now and have been expressing their frustrations via social media platforms like X.

Students are worried about delays in PhD admission and the overall delay in academic cycles. They are questioning the National Testing Agency (NTA) and UGC regarding the same relentlessly, expressing their anxiousness about the delay.