The viral incident of 25-year-old Jharkhand man for stabbing bus conductor in Bengaluru | Explained

Whitefield police in Bengaluru arrested a 25-year-old man, yesterday, Tuesday, October 1 for allegedly stabbing a bus conductor, with the entire incident caught on CCTV, the videos of which are going viral now. The attack occurred after the conductor asked the passenger to avoid standing near the bus door. This was stated in a report by One India.



The accused, Harsha Sinha, 25, a native of Jharkhand, recently lost his job at a BPO firm.

The victim, 45-year-old Yogesh, was rushed to Vydehi Hospital, where doctors confirmed that his condition was stable, according to a statement by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).



CCTV footage shows Sinha standing near the door of a BMTC Volvo bus. When the bus stopped at Vydehi Circle in Whitefield around 5.15 pm, the conductor asked him to step away from the door for safety. Sinha, enraged by the request, drew a knife and suddenly attacked Yogesh.



The video also captures Sinha attempting to stab other passengers, causing them to flee in panic. In a swift move, bus driver Siddalingaswamy locked the doors and jumped out, trapping Sinha inside the bus. In response, Sinha grabbed a hammer and began smashing the bus windows and other property.



An eyewitness, who captured part of the incident on a mobile phone, reported that Sinha had attended a job interview earlier in the day and received bad news, which may have triggered the violent outburst.

Sinha was heard saying he was willing to go to jail after committing the crime. The BMTC, in a statement, explained, "Yogesh, while performing his duties, instructed a passenger, Harsha Sinha, to move away from the middle doors for safety. However, the passenger reacted violently and attacked our conductor."

The BMTC also commended the driver, stating, "After the attack, Sinha threatened the other passengers, forcing them to vacate the bus. The driver quickly locked the attacker inside, ensuring the passengers' safety. With the help of others, he called the police and emergency services."



Sinha has been taken into custody, and police are investigating the case under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).