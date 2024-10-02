Studying in France: Experts weigh in on top universities, learning French, culture and food

Are you thinking about joining a university in France for further studies? The experts' experience and opinions about the documentation, VISA processing, accommodation and other topics, may give you a whole new perspective altogether about planning a career in France.

Subhakar Alapati, Founder Director of Global Tree, an overseas education and immigration consultant and Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO of University Living, an overseas student accommodation solutions platform, begin by saying that France has been one of the emerging countries for students to study abroad.

Justifying their stance further, Alapati said, “With changing political scenarios, whether in the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK) or due to visa policy restrictions in Australia and Canada, students are looking at multiple options beyond these big four. Recently, students have started considering new destinations like Singapore, Dubai, Germany, and France.”

“There are two main reasons. Firstly, France is a well-developed and economically strong country. Secondly, France has several public institutions where the tuition fee is very low. Additionally, the French government is actively promoting education for Indian students and aims to have over 30,000 Indian students studying in France by 2030, which is almost three times the current number,” he added.

Arora on the other hand opines that Indians have become more adventurous and risk-takers as they are looking for specific courses and specific universities, unlike the traditional and comfortable practice of going to English-speaking destinations.

“As Indian and international students are selecting for certain skill sets and courses, some colleges are known for such in France. For instance luxury management or design,” he adds.

According to both experts, here is a list of reputed universities which can be considered while finalising the dream university.

Alapati suggests:

- INSEAD

- HEC Paris

- University of Montpellier

- Aix-Marseille University

- University of Bordeaux

- Paris Sciences et Lettres Research University

- Sorbonne University

Arora proposes:

- College De Paris

- Nantes University

- Toulouse 1 University Capitole

- University of Bordeaux

- University de Lyon

Further, as per their understanding, both unanimously agreed to these popular courses to pursue in France: programmes in business and luxury brand management and fashion.

Adding more, Arora said, “Culinary and gastronomy are favourable too.”

Challenges one might face

When asked about the challenges, Indian students face, underlining the need to learn French as is it the native language, Alapati said, “In addition to the language barrier, students must understand the cultural nuances and regional traditions of France. It could be difficult for them to get part-time work, therefore they should search for multicultural organisations. Students must carefully manage their finances because living expenses are considerable, particularly in locations like Paris. Students should use caution and avoid specific areas, especially late at night, as safety is also very important.”

Arora’s outlook highlights food, languages and weather as the primary concerns. “Feeling homesick or vulnerable, dressing according to the cold weather and being mentally prepared about not getting dal makhani and butter chicken initially should be taken into account,” he said, adding that cold-pressed powders or packed Indian food could be instrumental in the beginning.

Overall, both simultaneously agree that learning French will be very helpful.

What to avoid

Not researching about the institution, course, or location thoroughly should be avoided, said Alapati.

“France is not as popular as the US or UK, so students might not find a large Indian community. Students should ensure their chosen institution offers English-medium instruction if they don't speak French. They should also accurately estimate living expenses and not rely solely on part-time jobs to cover costs. Understanding local customs and being mindful of security is essential,” Alapati remarks.

Not following intimates or confidants' suggestions about cities or the ranking of the universities is advised by Arora.

In his view, “Sometimes not going to these listed universities would be advantageous and unique providing ample opportunities.”

“I would advise against following the crowd. Apply your intellect. To make an informed choice, do your homework, consult with your counsellor, and speak with former students. Don't follow the generalisation that management degrees are the only ones that matter in France, even if you want to pursue fresh opportunities in wine tasting or cooking. Verify the legitimacy of your college, please. Just remember not to fall for any degrees or certificates that you come across that lack validation,” he said

Conclusion

To conclude, Alapati reiterated, “I strongly recommend that students learn basic French before going to France. It will significantly help them in their studies, part-time jobs, and daily life.”

Arora ended by saying many of his students excelled in France than compared to the USA and UK.

“If there aren't many individuals travelling to France, you have a niche to carve out for yourself. And I've got pupils, and I know a lot of individuals who have been doing incredibly well studying in France before moving to the US, and UK,” he said.