NTET registration process open for aspiring teachers; apply now

The registration for the National Teachers Entrance Test (NTET) is now live, offering aspiring educators the chance to apply for one of the country’s premier teaching certification exams, as reported by India Today.



The NTET is a critical step for candidates seeking to become teachers in both government and private schools across India. Interested applicants are encouraged to complete their forms before the final deadline.



Here are the steps to apply for the NTET:

1. Visit the official NTET website at https://ctet.nic.in/

2. On the homepage, click the highlighted link tab.

3. Select the option for new registration.

4. Fill out the NTET application form with your personal, academic, and contact information.

5. Upload all required documents.

6. Pay the application fee.

7. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.



The eligibility criteria for NTET applicants are as follows:

1. Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Education (BEd) or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university.

2. For primary-level teaching, candidates must have completed Class XII with at least 50% marks and hold a Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) or a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree.



Applicants are advised to finish the registration process well in advance to avoid any potential technical issues.



Be sure to regularly check the official NTET website for updates regarding exam dates and the availability of admit cards.