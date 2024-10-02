"I’m upset — not by the trolling, but by how people fail to realize..." IIT Bombay Prof Chetan Solanki on wearing torn socks at luxury hotel

What? The Solar Man of India, also popularly known as Solar Gandhi, Chetan Singh Solanki was seen wearing socks riddled with holes at a luxury hotel in New Delhi, where he was scheduled to give a talk on leadership.

That's true. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay professor says that he can afford socks but nature cannot!

After a picture of Prof Solanki, who has taught at IIT Bombay for over 20 years, went viral on social media where he was spotted wearing socks with holes, he took to LinkedIn to clarify.

He said, "Lately, I’ve been making a conscious effort to use material as efficiently as possible."