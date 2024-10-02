Meet Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the first woman to lead Armed Forces Medical Services

Yesterday, Tuesday, October 1, Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin made history by becoming the first woman officer to assume the role of Director General of the Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS).



Vice Admiral Sarin, who holds an MD in Radiodiagnosis from the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune, was recently appointed to the Supreme Court's National Task Force (NTF). This task force is tasked with formulating safe working conditions and protocols for medical professionals in light of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, rape-murder incident of a 31-year-old.

This task force was appointed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud himself during the suo-motu hearing of the case.



Before taking on her new role as the 46th DGAFMS, Sarin held key leadership positions such as Director General of Medical Services for both the Navy and Air Force. She also served as Director and Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, as per a statement from the Ministry of Defence.



Sarin, responsible for overseeing medical policy for the entire armed forces, is an alumna of AFMC and has been serving the Armed Forces Medical Services since her commissioning in December 1985.



In addition to her MD in Radiodiagnosis from AFMC, she also holds a Diplomate of National Board in Radiation Oncology from the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. Her expertise is further enhanced by specialised training in gamma knife surgery from the University of Pittsburgh. This was stated in a report by The Times of India.



In addition to this, the ministry also highlighted her 38-year career, during which she has held numerous prestigious academic and administrative positions. These include Professor and Head of Radiation Oncology at Army Hospital (R&R), Command Hospital (Southern Command)/AFMC Pune, Commanding Officer of INHS Asvini, and Command Medical Officer for the Southern and Western Naval Commands of the Indian Navy.



The ministry lauded her for inspiring young women to join the armed forces, calling her a leading figure in the government's Nari Shakti initiative, the ministry's statement further said.