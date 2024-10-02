Let's take a look at protest scenes on Mahalaya in West Bengal amidst RG Kar protests

On Mahalaya, which is the commencement of the festive season, demonstrations were held throughout the night.

This was to demand justice for Abhaya (name changed), the deceased doctor who was raped and murderd at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

While a few floated lamps in the river and prayed for the 31-year-old's soul, others protested in the early hours, terming it "Abhaya'r Tarpan".

Tarpan is a ritual performed in remembrance of forefathers on Mahalaya.

Women were seen in huge numbers in the protests at the Academy of Fine Arts, Jadavpur 8B Stand, Ruby Crossing and other places. Also at VIP Road, and Dumdum Park in Kolkata.

"Goddess Durga had slayed the demon on Dashami. We pray the demon be vanquished, and all tormentors of women and punished," said writer-activist Satabdi Das, who took part in the demonstration at Renuchhaya Mancha near the Academy of Fine Arts, as stated in a report by PTI.

Vehicular movements on the roads around the ghats have been restricted, police said.

Unlike the norm in previous years, community puja pandals in Kolkata have not yet been opened to the public as organisers are moving with caution amid the protests over the doctor's rape and murder, stated the PTI report.