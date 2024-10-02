Kozhikode fake doctor case: Kerala Health Minister calls for enforcement of Clinical Establishments Act

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has urged for the full cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure the proper implementation of the Kerala State Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2018. This was stated in a report by The Hindu.



She emphasised that practising medicine without proper registration is a criminal offence, and only those registered under the Medical Practitioners’ Act of 2021 are permitted to practice in the state.



Citing a recent incident in Kozhikode where a patient died following ‘treatment’ from an individual without a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) qualification, the minister stressed that under the Clinical Establishments Act, it is the responsibility of medical institutions and hospitals to hire only those with valid qualifications and required registration.



She stated that legal action would be taken against the hospital involved in the Kozhikode case.



Reiterating the need for collective effort in enforcing the Clinical Establishments Act, the minister noted that the government is working to overturn the stay on the act’s implementation.



Hospitals have the obligation to verify the credentials of their staff before the appointment. While the Public Service Commission (PSC) ensures such checks in the government sector, the general public lacks a way to confirm whether their doctors hold the necessary qualifications.



In response to a 2019 incident in Kollam where a woman died after being treated by a fraudulent gynaecologist, the government directed the State Medical Council to ensure that doctors' registration details are made publicly accessible.



The Health Department further stated that the State Medical Council is taking steps to make the names of all registered doctors available on its website.